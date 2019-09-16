Pakistan tame Kuwait to reach Asian Volleyball quarters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan on Sunday blasted their way into the quarter-finals when they tamed Kuwait 3-1 in their Group D last league outing of the 20th Asian Seniors Men’s Volleyball Championship in Tehran.
This was the second successive win for Pakistan. The Green-shirts lost to Korea 3-0 in their first game on Saturday before beating Indonesia 3-2 after a tough fight.Pakistan won the first set 25-19 against Kuwait, but went 20-25 down in the second. Pakistan swept the next two sets 25-22, 25-16 to seize a solid win. Korea are the other side from the group to move into quarter-finals league.Pakistan will face Japan and Chinese Taipei in the quarter-finals league.
KARACHI: Pakistan on Sunday blasted their way into the quarter-finals when they tamed Kuwait 3-1 in their Group D last league outing of the 20th Asian Seniors Men’s Volleyball Championship in Tehran.
This was the second successive win for Pakistan. The Green-shirts lost to Korea 3-0 in their first game on Saturday before beating Indonesia 3-2 after a tough fight.Pakistan won the first set 25-19 against Kuwait, but went 20-25 down in the second. Pakistan swept the next two sets 25-22, 25-16 to seize a solid win. Korea are the other side from the group to move into quarter-finals league.Pakistan will face Japan and Chinese Taipei in the quarter-finals league.