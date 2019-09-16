close
Mon Sep 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2019

Pakistan tame Kuwait to reach Asian Volleyball quarters

Sports

KARACHI: Pakistan on Sunday blasted their way into the quarter-finals when they tamed Kuwait 3-1 in their Group D last league outing of the 20th Asian Seniors Men’s Volleyball Championship in Tehran.

This was the second successive win for Pakistan. The Green-shirts lost to Korea 3-0 in their first game on Saturday before beating Indonesia 3-2 after a tough fight.Pakistan won the first set 25-19 against Kuwait, but went 20-25 down in the second. Pakistan swept the next two sets 25-22, 25-16 to seize a solid win. Korea are the other side from the group to move into quarter-finals league.Pakistan will face Japan and Chinese Taipei in the quarter-finals league.

