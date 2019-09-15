Ground staff’s fate hangs in the balance

ISLAMABAD: Over 250 ground staff hired by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for different regions are left waiting for the meager monthly salary and future association with the board.

Going into the second half of September, the lowest income staff of the cash rich PCB is waiting for the August salary. Besides not getting the salary, they are not sure on their future association with the Board.

“This is the only financial source I have to look after my family. I have no other income. I get monthly salary and take care of my children bread and butter and education. I along with others are waiting for the August salary which does not seem coming. I borrowed some money and am currently depending on that,” one of the groundsman told The News.

He said he was not sure of his future. “I was told by someone that the PCB will decide on our fate in due course. I hope and pray for early settlement of our issue,” he said.

When The News approached PCB spokesman, he confirmed that no August salary was paid to these groundsmen, the reason being the new constitution approved recently.

“Look we have new constitution in place and in this constitution provincial associations have taken over. Regions have been dissolved. We need time to take any decision on the staff that was there in regions. Having said that we are sympathetically considering groundsmen case. Hopefully soon we would be in a position to say something on their ultimate fate.”