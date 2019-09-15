Fans keen to watch star cricketers in new-look Quaid Trophy

LAHORE: A reasonable number of cricket fans assembled at the Gaddafi Stadium to welcome the new domestic cricket structure and of course the national cricketers of the likes of Babar Azam who attracted them at the Fazal Mahmood enclosure on Saturday.

Pakistan’s newly-appointed vice captain, Babar Azam batting style brought Mujahid Saleem to the Gaddafi Stadium. Mujahid is amongst a large contingent of young cricket fans who have turned out to watch the cream of Pakistan first-class cricket compete.

Country’s premier first class tournament, the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy got under way under the new domestic structure unveiled by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Sindh is playing against Balochistan in Karachi while Central Punjab is squaring off against Southern Punjab in Lahore. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is facing Northern in Abbottabad.

A tribute was paid to late great Abdul Qadir before the match between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab. The players of both teams wore black armbands to honour the legendary cricketer. PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani was also present on the occasion.

Six teams Sindh, Balochistan, Central Punjab, Southern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northern are playing for the coveted trophy and a cash prize of Rs 20 million.

The PCB had also stated that balanced pitches will be used throughout the competition to make batsman and bowlers prove their mettle. Kookaburra cricket balls will be used in the game.

A no-toss rule has also been introduced in the tournament, meaning that the hosts will get to decide whether they want to bat or bowl first.

The final will be played at Karachi’s State Bank Stadium from September 26 to 29.

The cricket board announced that 10 of its 30 four-day first-class matches will be live-streamed on its YouTube Channel. The PCB, which is under tremendous pressure to make the new cricket structure a success, is doing everything possible to develop domestic cricket into a high quality base side by side lure crowd to the stadium.

To bridge the gap between the cricketers and their fans, the PCB has opened the gates of the venues, staging Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, for the fans to watch their stars up-close.

“I have only come here to watch Babar Azam bat,” says Mujahid, a resident of Rawalpindi who is based in Murdike these days. “I want to click a selfie with him. He is the best player in international cricket at the moment. “This is a brilliant gesture by the PCB to open the gates for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. This is the pinnacle of domestic cricket and this is where future stars are born.” Perched in the Abdul Hafeez Kardar stand with his friend, Mujahid, an ardent cricket fan, plans to show up until he gets his desired fulfilled.

To the surprise of Mujahid and other fans, Pakistan Test bowler Shaheen Afridi showed up for a meet and greet. As soon as he arrived in the stands, the fans thronged the lanky paceman to click pictures and take autographs.

“It is good to see the fans turn out and watch Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. This promises to be an exciting season for which fans and players are equally excited.” said Shaheen.

College students, dressed in their uniforms, had been pouring in the stands since early morning. When Jamshed Ali, who is pursuing a degree in medicine, was asked why he was at the stadium instead of his classroom, he grinned and said: “Actually, our teacher had not come today so all of us friends decided to come at the Gaddafi Stadium to watch the match.”

At the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi, Pakistan all-rounder Anwar Ali met the fans and urged them to keep populating the stands throughout the 2019-20 season.

The PCB has allowed free entry to cricket fans around the country in every Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match.

Besides the followers can watch top cricketers in action on a live stream. The PCB, has announced that 10 of the 30 league matches will be live-streamed on the PCB Youtube Channel. The December 9-13 final at the National Stadium will be televised live by the PCB’s broadcast partner.

The six-camera coverage commenced with the Derby fixture between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab at the Gaddafi Stadium, which gave fans an opportunity to connect with the tournament and follow the performances of their favourite cricketers.

Quetta’s Bugti Stadium, which is hosting first-class matches for the first time since October 2008, features prominently in the list of venues that will show live cricket. Their fifth and sixth round fixtures at the Bugti Stadium is live-streamed, giving the fans a chance to enjoy action from a picturesque venue.