Sun Sep 15, 2019
Pakistani think-tank, Kyrgyz institute sign MoU

Islamabad

D
DNA
September 15, 2019

Islamabad : The Chairman of the Kyrgyz Association of Women of the Security, Law and Order Sector Prof. Dr. Aydarkul Kaana had a meeting with the President of the Center for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS) of Pakistan, Major General (retired) Khalid Amir Jaffrey at the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Islamabad.

A Memorandum of Understanding between the CGSS and Kyrgyz Association of Women of the Security, Law and Order Sector was signed.

According to the signed MoU, it is planned to establish cooperation between two organizations in the field of security, exchange visits, scientific conferences and seminars.

During conversation, both sides noted close historical and spiritual ties between Kyrgyzstan, other Central Asian countries and Pakistan, importance of their renewal and further development, discussed the opportunities of cooperation in the spheres of extremism and terrorism prevention, struggling with illegal drugs trafficking and other directions in the field of security.

