55 dengue cases reported in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: At least 55 dengue cases have been reported in Abbottabad district.

As per figures provided by the administration, 28 cases were reported at Ayub Teaching Hospital and 27 at the District Headquarters Hospital. However, no death has been reported due to dengue.

Ambar Javed, ATH media manager, said that special isolation ward has been established for the patients and most cases were from other parts of Hazara division.

Health officials in Abbottabad have started fumigation in different parts of the district and awareness campaign has also been launched.

In Abbottabad, most cases are from Sherwan and Havelian areas, said the ATH coordinator Shahid while giving details to media persons.

The people asked the authorities concerned to carry out fumigation in the Abbottabad city and its surrounding villages, particularly the thickly populated areas besides holding seminars and awareness sessions in schools and colleges.