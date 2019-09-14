close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
September 14, 2019

Sahiwal killings case adjourned

National

A
APP
September 14, 2019

LAHORE:An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday, adjourning the hearing of the Sahiwal killings case until September 14, summoned doctors who had conducted postmortem of the victims for recording statement. ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the proceedings of the case wherein accused Counter-Terrorism Department officials were also produced. The court recorded the statement of two witnesses during the proceedings and adjourned the hearing.

