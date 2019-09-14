Protest rallies held across KP in solidarity with Kashmiris

PESHAWAR: Protest rallies were staged in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir.

In the provincial capital, the members of the Kashmir Committee staged a demonstration to protest the Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris. Led by the members of the Kashmir Committee, the protesters carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the Modi government gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club.

They chanted slogans against India and urged the world to take notice of human rights violations in the valley. The members of the minority communities also staged separate rally to condemn human rights violations in the Indian held Kashmir.

Led by Riaz, Ranjeet Singh and Gopal Singh and others and holding placards and banners, the protesters assembled outside the Peshawar Press Club and condemned the Modi government for abolishing the special status of the occupied valley.

A rally was also taken out on the premises of the University of Peshawar to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir. Several people, including teachers and students, attend the rally.

MANSEHRA: The people of Torghar on Friday took to the streets to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren. The rally was taken out from central bazaar of Judbah, the district headquarters. Holding banners and placards, the participants raised slogans against India.

KHAR: The students of different schools in Bajaur tribal district on Friday staged rallies to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir.

Carrying banners and placards, the students of various schools gathered at the Khar Bazaar, the headquarters of the district, and chanted slogans against India for perpetrating atrocities on innocent people of occupied Kashmir.