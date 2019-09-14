SHCC announces formation of Institutional Research Board

The Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) on Friday announced the formation of an Institutional Research Board (IRB) to review research projects for scientific and ethical values and promote responsible research culture for health in the province.

The IRB would also facilitate researchers by reviewing research projects and would ensure that the rights and welfare of human subjects are being protected, an official of the SHCC said, adding that the IRB would welcome research projects of experienced as well as amateur researchers willing to initiate research in the areas of healthcare subjects, especially in Sindh.

The main emphasis will be given on subjects like infection prevention and control, injection safety and other health related topics.

The SHCC will be utilising such research projects focused on creating an impact in healthcare quality improvement in Sindh and presenting solutions for improvement in areas of healthcare service delivery.

To be led by Dr Rafique Khanani as its chairman, the IRB will consisted of Dr Faiza Erum Bhutto as coordinator, and Prof Dr Tasneem Ahmed, Dr Nazir Khan, Dr Sharaf Ali Shah, Justice Sabir Chipa, Dr Najia Mansoor, Dr Ayaz Mustafa and Sameen Zaidi as its members.

The team from the Directorate of Clinical Governance & Training attended the three-day workshop on patient safety and friendly health initiative organised by the World Health Organization (WHO) in Karachi.

The SHCC is also in the process of establishing its district offices at Ghotki, Noshehro Feroze and Khairpur and divisional office at Mirpurkhas.

The Directorate of Anti-quackery sealed 28 clinics this week. Till date, 2,148 healthcare establishments (HCEs’) have been sealed in Sindh, and warnings have been issued to the 564 HCEs for non-compliance.

The Directorate of Complaints has so far received 99 complaints out of which 56 complaints have been disposed of, 37 complaints are under process and six are sub-judice.

The Directorate of Licensing & Accreditation received 35 new applications for registration this week. To date, the number of applications for registration has reached 9,106. Certificates were issued to 163 HCEs this week, bringing the total number of registration certificates issued to HCEs to 8,000.

The team conducted an inspection of Sakhi Baba Maternity Home & General Hospital, Sukkur, this week.