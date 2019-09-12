Killed student’s family demonstrate

LAHORE: The family of a student who was killed by schoolteachers in Gulshan-e-Ravi on Wednesday protested against the police and demanded the arrest of the school owner. Traders and locals also joined the protest. The police have registered a case over the death of Hannan Bilal and arrested two accused teachers. However, the head of the school, Nadeem Kayani, was not arrested. The family warned if all the accused were not arrested, they would commit suicide outside the Governor’s House or the CM house.