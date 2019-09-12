Jansher laments state of squash in Pakistan

KARACHI: Former world champion Jansher Khan on Wednesday expressed concern over the falling standard of squash in Pakistan. “It is disappointing to see the poor condition of squash in Pakistan,” Jansher said, while talking to ‘The News’.

“In our time, players from countries like India were nowhere near the top 50 but today they have proven their worth by getting into the top 15, while our players are not even in the top 50 anymore,” he said.

The eight-time World Open champion added that the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) must take immediate measures to save the game in the country. While congratulating Aamir Masood on becoming the new senior vice president of the federation, Jansher asked him to revive junior international squash in Pakistan.

“The PSF should focus more on junior squash and establish national academies as it can prove productive for the future of squash in the country,” he said. Jansher also highlighted the fact that annual federal grant for the sport is just Rs 3.5 million, adding that squash is a game that brought so many titles for the country.