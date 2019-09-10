close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
Gen Bajwa, US delegation discuss Kashmir, Afghan issues

Top Story

September 10, 2019

RAWALPINDI: A defence delegation from the United States led by General Kenneth F Mc Kenzie Jr, Commander US Central Command (CENTCOM), called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Geo-strategic environment and regional security, including Afghanistan and Kashmir situation were discussed in the meeting, it added.

