Gen Bajwa, US delegation discuss Kashmir, Afghan issues

RAWALPINDI: A defence delegation from the United States led by General Kenneth F Mc Kenzie Jr, Commander US Central Command (CENTCOM), called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.
Geo-strategic environment and regional security, including Afghanistan and Kashmir situation were discussed in the meeting, it added.
