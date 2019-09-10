Commander Centcom meets COAS

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: A US delegation led by the visiting General Kenneth F McKenzie Jr, Commander US Central Command (CENTCOM), called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Monday.
"Geo-strategic environment and regional security including Afghanistan and Kashmir situation were discussed," the ISPR in a statement issued after the meeting said.
