Tue Sep 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2019

Commander Centcom meets COAS

Top Story

RAWALPINDI: A US delegation led by the visiting General Kenneth F McKenzie Jr, Commander US Central Command (CENTCOM), called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Monday.

"Geo-strategic environment and regional security including Afghanistan and Kashmir situation were discussed," the ISPR in a statement issued after the meeting said.

