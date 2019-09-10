close
Tue Sep 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
September 10, 2019

Send the warrant

Newspost

 
September 10, 2019

I want to draw the attention of the SECP and the Pakistan Stock Exchange that a hard copy of dividend warrant must be provided to all shareholders without fail via courier or post. This is helpful for future record in order to claim zakat and WHT deduction.

Please instruct all companies listed in the Pakistan Stock Exchange to provide a hard copy of dividend warrant to their shareholders. This will help shareholders claim zakat and withholding tax.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost