Send the warrant

I want to draw the attention of the SECP and the Pakistan Stock Exchange that a hard copy of dividend warrant must be provided to all shareholders without fail via courier or post. This is helpful for future record in order to claim zakat and WHT deduction.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi