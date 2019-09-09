Pak team named for Asian senior volleyball

ISLAMABAD: Aimal Khan will lead Pakistan volleyball team for the Asian Senior Volleyball Championship getting under way in Tehran (Iran) from September 13.

The Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) on Sunday finalised the team, which will be leaving for Iran on September 11 to participate in the event.

A few months back while addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan Volleyball Federation Chairman Ch Yaqoob unveiled Pakistan team’s plan which also included participation in Asian Seniors. Pakistan team’s entry to the event had been sent in February this year after which draws were finalised.

Pakistan have been drawn along with South Korea, Indonesia and Kuwait. Pakistan have been seeded 12th for the event. Pakistan to play their first match against Korea on September 13.

Team: Aimal Khan (captain), Muhammad Asif, Kashif Mehmood, Mohammad Mubashir, Muhammad Fakhir, Sheraz Ahmed, Idrees Ahmed, Bilal Khan, Nasir Mehmood, Zaheer Ahmed, Haider Ali, Usman Faryad and Murad Jehan.