Mon Sep 09, 2019
Private schools pay rich tributes to martyrs

Islamabad

 
September 9, 2019

Rawalpindi : Paying rich tributes to the martyrs of Pakistan, Ch Mohammad Tayyab, president of IFC, a representative organisation of private schools said that India attacked Pakistan in the dark of night which was effectively repelled by our armed forces, says a press release.

Addressing a meeting of private schools association, he said that people of Pakistan stand with their Kashmiri brethren of occupied Kashmir where India has unleashed a reign of terror. He made it clear that people of Pakistan stand united with the government and armed forces and will foil the nefarious designs of India at every cost.

The meeting was attended by secretary general Naseer Ahmad Janjua, Mohammad Asif, Member Federal Board Ch Nasir Mahmood, Mohammad Rafiq, Ch Mohammad Sarwar, Ishtiaq Shah, Syed Abid Shah, Mohammad Niaz, Hafiz Mohammad iqbal, Nadeem Butt, Mohammad Munir, Younis Kiyani, Malik Noor, Ch Atif, Hanif Gondal, Ahsan Naseer, Mohammad Arshad, Shahzeb and other members.

