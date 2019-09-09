Private schools pay rich tributes to martyrs

Rawalpindi : Paying rich tributes to the martyrs of Pakistan, Ch Mohammad Tayyab, president of IFC, a representative organisation of private schools said that India attacked Pakistan in the dark of night which was effectively repelled by our armed forces, says a press release.

Addressing a meeting of private schools association, he said that people of Pakistan stand with their Kashmiri brethren of occupied Kashmir where India has unleashed a reign of terror. He made it clear that people of Pakistan stand united with the government and armed forces and will foil the nefarious designs of India at every cost.

