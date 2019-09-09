Jahangir Jr wins bronze at Asian Masters Squash

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Jahangir Khan Jr won bronze medal at Asian Masters Squash Championships in Hong Kong, China, on Sunday.

Unseeded Jahangir got walkover against third seed Yiu-Ki Chan in the third position match in 40-44 age category. He had lost to top seed Kenny Kean Ghee Foo of Malaysia 10-12, 10-12, 7-11, in 52 minutes in the semi-finals.

He stunned fourth seed Daniel Long of Korea 3-2 in the quarter-finals. Cavish Farrukh was beaten by second seed Saurab Nayar of India 3-11, 7-11, 5-11 in the first round. It is pertinent to mention here that Karachi’s Jahangir Khan won gold medal in men’s 40 category in Asia Pacific Masters Games in September last year.