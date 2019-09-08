Siraj says rulers have done nothing for Kashmiris

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said the country was passing through a critical phase but the rulers were only making tall claims and hollow promises without doing anything practical to cope with crisis.

Government rhetoric that it would fight for Kashmir till the last breath has become a joke because so far it did nothing to offer any practical help to the besieged Kashmiris suffering from worst genocide at the hand of the Indian army, he said while addressing a condolence reference for JI Punjab former ameer and MPA Dr Waseem Akhtar here Saturday. Punjab Governor Ch Muhmmad Sarwar, Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed and others also addressed the event.

Senator Siraj said curfew had entered the 34th day in occupied Kashmir, creating severe shortage of food and medicines and posing threats to the lives of thousands of people.

The Kashmiri masses, he said, were looking towards Pakistan for help but the government had not taken a single step for their help so far. He warned that people of Pakistan were forced to march towards LoC if the Kashmiris were not provided with immediate relief in terms of goods and basic needs of life. He demanded the government and the armed forces remove the fence on LoC which was raised in violation of the UN Resolution and Simla Agreement.

What is the use of the mutual agreement between India and Pakistan when New Delhi always violated it with impunity, he asked and called for abolition of all mutual agreements with India.

He said LoC was acting as the “Berlin War” between people of AJK and Held Kashmir. Siraj paid tribute to the religious and political services of the late Dr Waseem Akhtar, saying people like him never die but lived in minds and souls of a nation forever.

Governor Ch Sarwar said Dr Waseem had always acted as a helping hand for the poor and needy. He said the mission of the late JI leader’s politics was service to the humanity.

Mian Mahmood said that Dr Waseem never made compromise on principles. He declared the late MPA as an asset to the Muslim ummah.