Federal interior ministry asked to block mobile phone services during 9th, 10th Muharram

The cellular mobile phone services are likely to be suspended on Muharramul Haram 9 and 10 as the provincial government has formally asked the federal interior ministry to block the mobile phone services.

In a letter written to the federal interior ministry, the Sindh government has asked the ministry to block the mobile phone services along the procession routes on Muharram 9 and 10.

The services are partially suspended every year in several cities as part of security arrangements for Majalis and mourning processions of Muharram.

To avoid any untoward incident, the law enforcement agencies have prepared a security plan for Muharram, especially for Karachi. The LEAs have decided to take strict action against nefarious elements under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

There would be a ban on publication and broadcasting of the hate material. Aerial firing and display of weapons would also be banned and the violators would face strict punishment.

The law enforcement agencies would monitor the Muharram processions in Karachi as well as other parts of the Sindh while the procession routes would also be closed for traffic. The religious scholars have also been asked to adhere to the code of conduct and coordinate with the law enforcers to ensure peace and security.

As many as 69,545 police personnel will perform security duties across the province including 17,558 in Karachi, 16,816 in Hyderabad, 2,237 in Mirpurkhas, 9,280 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 8,258 in Sukkar and 15,404 in Larkana, reads a contingency plan prepared by AIG Operations Sindh for Muharram.

Apart from the 69,545 police deployment across the province, 1,202 personnel from the traffic police and 1,339 from the Sindh police’s Special Branch, Rapid Response Force and Sindh Reserve Police will also perform security duties.

According to the Sindh police, a total of 1,996 Imambargahs are located across Sindh, including 356 in Karachi, 590 in Hyderabad, 118 in Mirpurkhas, 93 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 374 in Sukkur and 456 in Larkana divisions.

Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, while reviewing a contingency and deployment plan ahead of Muharram, directed all the deputy inspector generals of police (DIGPs) to monitor the security arrangements of all the small and big processions and Majalis, as well as imambargahs.