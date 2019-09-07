Serbia’s surge in Basketball World Cup continues

WUHAN, China: Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic pulled the strings as formidable Serbia closed on a quarter-final spot in the Basketball World Cup with a 90-47 demolition of Puerto Rico on Friday.

Jokic had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and made a sublime laser pass to cut open the Puerto Rico defence as Serbia began the second-round group phase much as they finished the first.

Sacramento Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica also impressed once more, drilling a leading 18 points.

World and Olympic silver medallists Serbia are in devastating form, comfortably winning all four matches in China and claiming the unofficial title of favourites from holders the United States.

The Serbians, who have not looked even remotely troubled so far, face their biggest test yet when they take on Olympic bronze medallists Spain on Sunday.

In other second-round action on Friday, Poland continued their surprise run by recovering from a first-quarter deficit to defeat Russia 79-74. The loss left Russia on the brink of elimination.

Meanwhile, a historic win over the United States, then three victories in a row in the World Cup to top the ‘Group of Death’ —

Australian basketball is setting new landmarks for itself. Now the Boomers are eyeing another first, having never gone beyond the quarter-finals in 11 previous World Cup appearances.

“We speak about it a lot: in international basketball, you need the size, you need the beef, there’s big men playing this game,” said coach Andrej Lemanis after his team beat European heavyweights Lithuania 87-82 in a gritty encounter in Dongguan.

The hard-earned victory on Thursday — the game was tied with just under two minutes left — made it three wins in a row to start their World Cup, a first for the Boomers.

Australia not only survived the ‘Group of Death’ also including Canada and Senegal, they topped it.

Putting the gloss on the evening, defeat for neighbours New Zealand against a Giannis Antetokounmpo-inspired Greece propelled Australia into the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as the best team in Oceania.

Next, San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills and the rest of the Boomers play surprise-package the Dominican Republic on Saturday in the second round.

They will be favourites to triumph over the Dominicans, who have the joint-shortest roster in the 32-team World Cup and were well beaten 90-56 by France on Thursday.