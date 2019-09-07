Lahore races: Second winter meeting today

LAHORE: The second winter meeting 2019-20 of Lahore Race Club will be held on Saturday instead of regular Sunday and on the day tributes will be to Pakistan Army martyrs to mark September 6, Defence Day.

The races were brought forward by one day to as well maintain the sanctity of Muharramul Haram. As par the order of the hectic day, eight cup races in the names of army officials who were bestowed with Nishan-i-Haider for their sacrifice during the 1965 war against India, will be conducted.

The first five races in this day and night activity starting at around 3.30 pm, will be of a miles run while race six, seven and eight will be of 1200 metres distance. All the races are of class VII and of different divisions accept seventh which is of class VI.

In these eight cups competitions, Meri Sahiba, Madiha, Qamar Choice, Double Action, JF Thunder, Miss Bulbul and Best Terms are favourites for the number one position in their respective races.

In the first Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider Cup race did not have any favourites for being the maiden run of the participating 10 horses While the field carries Baland-o-Bala, Easy Go, Ubbi, Ishaq Prince, Easy Baby, Dancing Beauty, Naval Officer, Mashable, Baby Accurate and Serene One.

In the second Sawar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider Cup race favourite for win is Meri Sahiba, place Naroobi and fluke Daniel Bryan while the field carries Royal Performer, High On Life, Crazy Doll and Lovely Poma.

In the third Lance Naik Muhammad Mahfooz Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider Cup race favourite for win is Madiha, place Turab Prince and fluke Hockey Star while the field carries Good Action, Bano, (X Ramba Redhum), Zahid Love, Zil Prince and London Queen.

In the fourth Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider Cup race favourite for win is Qamar Choice, place New Sonia and fluke Rashk-e-Qamar while the field carries Tell Me, KFK Princess, Bright Life, Janab, Sheba, Dil On Shahzadi, Golden Apple, Golden Stamp and Jackson.

In the fifth Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider Cup race favourite for win is Double Action, place Moman Princess and fluke Salam-e-Lahore while the field carries Mega Wall, Miss Ravi Road, Blue Max, Lala Rukh, After Hero, Khan Jee, Moazzam Prince, Helena, User, King Queen, Abbas Princess. In the sixth Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed Nishan-i-Haider Cup race favourite for win is JF Thunder, place Buzkushi and fluke Gold Man while the field carries Tiger Jet, Dimple, Sweet Golden, Mehrbani, Jungle Da Shahzada, Aya Sultan (RRC), Gotti and Bechelor Party

In the seventh Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed Nishan-i-Haider Cup race favourite for win is Miss Bulbul, place Gondal Prince and fluke Rain Bird while the field carries Sparking, Dazzling, Sajawal, Goldee, Jharra, B-Sinner, Tiffany’s, Jabbar Prince, Sara Jamoot, Atlantis, Khan Jan,

In the eighth Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Nishan-i-Haider Cup race favourite for win is Best Terms, place Wali Choice and fluke Costa Rica while the field carries Legacy, Sumy Choice, Salam-e-Dera, Abdullah Princess, Lorenzo.