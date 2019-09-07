Mob sets truck on fire after accident

A crowd of people set a truck on fire after it hit a motorcycle and a man and his daughter were injured in the North Karachi area on Friday.

The incident took place near Power House Chowrangi within the limits of the Bilal Colony police station where the speedy truck hit the motorcycle, As the result of the accident, the two were critically wounded and rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where they were identified as 29-year-old Faisal Abbasi, son of Arif Abbasi, while his daughter as five-year-old Vaniya.

Following the accident, a large number of people gathered on the spot and set the truck on fire. A heavy contingent of the law enforcers also reached the scene and dispersed the protesters. The police also called the firefighters and saved the truck from being burnt completely.

According to SHO Kamran Ashar, Abbasi was a policeman who was posted to the New Karachi Industrial Area. He lived in the Bilal Colony area and was going somewhere on the motorcycle along with his daughter when the accident happened. The officer said that the police had impounded the vehicle and arrested the driver, Samar Abbas. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.