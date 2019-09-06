close
Fri Sep 06, 2019
One killed in Quetta twin blasts

QUETTA: One person was killed and 10 others were injured as twin blasts took place in Quetta’s Kharotabad and Khaizi Chowk area, rescue sources informed on Thursday.

Rescue sources said that a cylinder blast took place inside a transport company’s office, wounding six people. As rescue officials and police reached the site of incident, another blast occurred.

