Trout fish farming programme inaugurated in Swat

MINGORA: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan inaugurated trout fish farming programme under PM's Agriculture Emergency Programme in Swat on Thursday.

The task force for the development of fisheries sector after consultation with provinces formulated a programme which comprises three projects namely; Shrimp Farming, Cage Culture/ cage farming and Trout Fish Farming in KP and Gilgit-Baltistan. About Rs1350 billion have been allocated for the above mentioned projects.

Mehboob said Pakistan is blessed with vast reservoirs of fresh waters in the form of rivers, canals and lakes, therefore, there is an ample opportunity for the development of aqua culture/fish farming. "It is unfortunate that per capita annual fish consumption is only two kg in comparison to 20 kg in the world. Pakistan is the only country where the 1100 km coastline has not been utilised for coastal/marine culture/farming."