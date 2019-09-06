Veteran actor Abid Ali passes away

KARACHI: Veteran Pakistani television actor, director and producer, Abid Ali has passed away at the age of 67, his family confirmed on Thursday, reported Geo News.



Abid Ali had been ailing from a liver disease for a long time, and was being treated at a private hospital in Karachi. His wife Rabia Abid Ali and daughter Rahma Ali confirmed his death. Born Abid Sher Ali in 1952 in Quetta, he worked as an actor, director, and producer, acting in several TV and film productions. After working at Radio Pakistan, Abid Ali launched a successful career as an actor with the PTV drama 'Jhok Sial' in 1973. But he was perhaps best known for his role as 'Dilawar Khan' in 'Waris', the classic 1979 PTV drama serial.

He was the director and producer of 'Dasht', a 1993 hit drama in which he also played the role of 'Shams Shah'. Abid Ali was the recipient of the prestigious Pride of Performance. He has three daughters, including renowned model and actress Iman Aly and singer Rahma Ali. His daughter, Rahma, also later confirmed her father's death in a message posted on her Instagram account. Several people from all walks of life paid their respects to the legendary actor on social media.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of veteran Pakistani actor Abdi Ali. In his message, the president lauded late Abid Ali’s services in the art, spanned over decades. He believed that Abid Ali’s services in the field of acting would be remembered forever. The president prayed for peace of the departed soul and sympathised with the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of popular and seasoned actor Abid Ali. She said today Pakistan lost glittering star of drama, film and theatre. “His services in the field of art will be remembered for long. May Allah grant him Jannah and fortitude and courage to the bereaved family,” she said.