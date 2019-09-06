Envoys present credentials to President Alvi

Islamabad: Ambassadors-designate of Germany, Belgium, Bulgaria, and the Netherlands presented their credentials to President Dr. Arif Alvi in a credentials ceremony at the Aiwan-i-Sadr here on Thursday.

The president felicitated the visitors and hoped that they would work for further strengthening the existing ties of their respective countries with Pakistan. Among them were Dr. Bernhard Stephan Schlageck (Germany), Phillipe Bronchain (Belgium), Aleksandar Borisov Parashkevov (Bulgaria) and Willem Wouter Plomp (Netherlands).

Later, the ambassadors separately called on the president. The president said it was incumbent on the international community to work for the alleviation of the misery that the people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir were suffering at the hands of the Indian fascist regime.

"This extremist regime has endangered the regional and world peace because of access to the nuclear button," he said. Earlier, every envoy-designate arrived at the main gate of the Aiwan-i-Sadr in a horse-driven carriage. The national anthems of Pakistan and their respective countries were played, while the envoys-designate were presented guard of honour.