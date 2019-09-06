Playing conditions, code of conduct details announced by PCB

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday unveiled playing conditions and code of conduct for the new domestic season which will begin across the country with the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) matches from September 14.

“No-toss’ rule and heavier financial penalties for not maintaining over-rates are the key features of the PCB playing conditions and PCB Code of Conduct for the 2019-20 season which kicks-off from September 14 with the first round action of the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy,” the PCB said in a press release.

“For the first time in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the country’s premier tournament, and according to clause 13.4 of the PCB playing conditions 2019-20, the visiting team’s captain will have the option to bowl first after assessing the pitch conditions,” the Board said.

“If the captain opts against it the normal toss, which is done by the spin of coin, will be done,” it added.

The Board said that before the toss, the visiting team captain would be offered the option to bowl first. If he decided so, the toss would not take place. If the visiting team captain was undecided a normal toss would take place, the Board said.

“In case the teams are playing at a neutral venue, the home team will be deemed the team, which is mentioned as ‘Home’ in the schedule,” the Board added. The purpose behind the introduction of this rule is to provide equal opportunity to the visiting side to get assistance from the surface if there is any.

“A clear distinction has also been made on how the teams will be awarded points – which will be derived after the addition of the points awarded on the basis of match result and first innings performances in the batting and bowling departments,” the PCB further said.

“A team securing an outright win will get 16 points. Five and nine points will be awarded for a drawn or a tied game,” it added. Batting points for the first innings which could be earned up to 110 overs are: One point for 200 runs, two for 250 runs, three for 300 runs, four for 350 runs and five for 400 runs.

The bowling points for first innings: one point for three wickets, two for six wickets and three for nine wickets. “In case the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class tournament) ends in a draw, the winners will be declared on the basis of the first innings. However, if the first innings is not completed within the scheduled duration – which is five days for the final match – the match will be continued on subsequent day so that the first innings is completed by both the sides,” the Board said.

If the first innings of both the teams are not completed despite the extra day, both the teams will be declared the winners. The PCB has also revised sanctions for slow over-rate. “To ensure completion of overs in the allocated time, the PCB has introduced heavier and consistent cash fines in the PCB Code of Conduct 2019-20. Range of permissible sanctions for unlimited-overs matches are Rs8,000 per team for 1-2 over short, Rs12,000 per team plus penalty for previous overs for 3-4 overs, Rs16,000 per team plus penalty for previous overs for 5-6 overs, Rs 20,000 per team plus penalty for previous overs for 7-8 overs, Rs25,000 per team plus penalty for previous overs for 9 or more overs,” the PCB said.

Range of permissible sanctions for one-day matches are Rs10,000 per team for 1-2 over short, Rs12,000 per team plus penalty for previous overs for 3-5 overs short, Rs16,000 per team plus penalty for previous overs for 6 or more overs short.

Range of permissible sanctions for T20 matches is Rs10,000 per team for 1 over short, Rs15,000 per team plus penalty for previous overs for 2-4 overs short, Rs20,000 per team plus penalty for previous overs for 5 or more overs short. In case of day-night matches during the Pakistan Cup one-day matches, 30 minutes of extra time will be available to the teams.

“Clause 1.2 (ii) of the Qualification Rules for PCB Domestic Tournament 2019-20 allows a player to represent teams from only one Cricket Association across the season,” the Board said. “Cricket Associations, along with using all 32 players in either of the First or Second XI sides, will be allowed to use their Under-19 players to participate in all domestic tournaments, including first-class cricket,” it was appended.

The Cricket Associations can also register an overseas player, subject to a written approval from the PCB and a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the board of that player, in addition to their original squad of 32 players.

“According to Clause 2 of the Qualification Rules for PCB Domestic Tournament 2019-20, all such requests to include overseas players are to be made one month prior to the cricket season,” the Board said.

“If a Cricket Association wants to take an overseas player on board during the season a special request will have to be made to the PCB Domestic Cricket Operations department,” it added.

PCB Director Domestic Haroon Rasheed said the PCB was committed to reducing the gap between international and domestic cricket, which made these changes necessary. “I am hopeful that these alterations will bring in more professionalism and help them (the players) prepare for the daunting challenges of international cricket,” he added.