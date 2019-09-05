close
Thu Sep 05, 2019
September 5, 2019

Non-functional filtration plants

National

A
APP
September 5, 2019

MULTAN: Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu Wednesday asked the Wasa officials to run all water filtration plants in the city after reports surfaced that 58 plants were non-functional in Multan division.

Presiding over a meeting here, the commissioner asked the Public Health Engineering Department to hand over all water filtration plants to Wasa Multan after making these functional. The commissioner was informed that out of total 507 water filtration plants in Multan division comprising Multan, Lodhran, Vehari and Khanewal districts, as many as 449 were functional and remaining 58 were non-functional. The commissioner said that the Punjab government was determined to provide clean drinking water to people to keep them safe against threats of diseases like hepatitis and others. .

