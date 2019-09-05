Kartarpur agreement: Pakistan, India fail to finalise draft agreement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India failed on Wednesday to finalise a draft agreement in a third meeting on the Kartarpur Corridor, with Pakistan blaming India for refusing to show any ‘flexibility’, after an exchange of dossiers.

The corridor project has survived the Pulwama episode and the recent decision of India to annex the Indian Held Kashmir and negotiations continue despite an all-time low in bilateral relations.

Pakistan says that it is confident that November will see the opening of the corridor by when all differences would be ironed out, in spite of the fact that that two or three points of disagreement remained on Wednesday. The spokesman did not elaborate.

"We have shown a lot of flexibility. We are hopeful that if a little flexibility comes from India, the work will get done," Dr Mohammad Faisal, Spokesman at the Foreign Office who led Pakistan’s 20-member delegation to Attari, told the media.

The Indian side, according a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, included representatives from the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Government of Punjab, Land Ports Authority, National Highways and Ministry of Home Affairs.

Two unresolved points, according to the Indian media, was related to Pakistan insisting on charging a service fee for allowing the Yatrees to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib,and also Pakistan’s refusal to allow the presence of Indian consular or protocol officials at the Gurdwara premises.

A fourth meeting is expected soon at the Wagah border. “A Kartarpur–focused meeting were held in a positive environment. Pakistan has completed 90 percent of the work on the corridor and we are inching closer to the opening by November,” the spokesman said. He said India was responsible for doing its part of the work regarding the initiative, and that the work from Pakistan’s side was almost complete. Pakistan will soon arrange for the media to visit work in progress on Pakistan’s side.

On Wednesday both sides agreed to a visa-free travel of Indian pilgrims without any restrictions based on faith. Individuals of Indian origin holding Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card can also visit the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.

It was also decided that 5,000 pilgrims can visit Holy Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib using the corridor every day while additional pilgrims, over and above the figure of 5,000, can visit on special occasions, subject to capacity expansion by Pakistan side. Pakistan has conveyed its solemn commitment to increase this number to the maximum possible. A direct line of communication between India’s Border Security Forces (BSF) and Pakistan’s Rangers was also agreed upon.

The corridor will be operational throughout the year, seven days a week. Pilgrims will have a choice to visit as individuals or in groups, and on foot.

Pakistan has agreed to make sufficient provision for preparation and distribute ‘Langar’ and ‘Prasad’ for the pilgrims. Both the delegations also agreed to build a bridge at the Budhi Ravi Channel. The delegations also agreed to share temporary crossing point coordinates till the construction of the bridge is completed on the Pakistani side.

Most importantly, both sides have also agreed upon maintaining a secure environment for the movement of pilgrims. However, when India once again requested Pakistan to allow protocol officers to accompany pilgrims every day, the Pakistan delegation did not agree to this demand. According to Indian officials, India also expressed concern that individuals may try to disrupt the pilgrimage and misuse the opportunity to play with the sentiments of pilgrims.

The Indian delegation was led by S C L Das, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs. It was agreed that an identification card will be issued by Pakistan to the visiting pilgrims. Pilgrims will be charged nominal amount as service charges for the upkeep/maintenance of the Gurdwara Sahib. A Joint Working Group will be constituted by the parties for facilitating the smooth implementation of the agreement.