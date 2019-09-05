MINI QUAID-I-AZAM GAMES

Special athletes decry PSB’s mismanagement

By Abdul Mohi Shah

ISLAMABAD: Inadequate facilities and mismanagement created problems for Special and Para Olympics athletes at the Pakistan Sports Complex as the raw handling was at the peak on the part of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for hurriedly disorganised two-day mini Quaid-i-Azam Games.

The restricted event meant for only 150 athletes that was given the name of Games was so ill-planned that just a couple of hours before the start of the opening ceremony, the venue was shifted from Rodham Hall to Jinnah Stadium.

The special athletes, who always require special caring, were not given a befitting welcome to participate in the mini event. Some of the Para Olympics athletes and their handlers were seen complaining about the breakfast.

“We arrived here for the Games in the wee hours. We were not provided with the breakfast even.”

When one of the senior directors of the PSB and the man responsible for providing facilities — Agha Amjadullah — was approached, he said he was not responsible for their breakfast as these athletes arrived a bit late and the PSB had no such arrangements.

Majority of athletes turning up for the mini event were even denied boarding and lodging at the PSB hostels in the beginning. “We have invited athletes for competition but we are not responsible for their boarding and lodging. However, we are now providing them with the accommodation. No food will be given to them as they are supposed to arrange at their own,” Azam Dar, Deputy Director General PSB, said.

Other special athletes were seen complaining about heat and tough weather.

“Summer is not a suitable for organising such Games. If these hurriedly planned Games are meant for promotion of special athletes, these should have been organised at a proper time of the year and with proper planning. The weather is so hot that we cannot even stand what to talk about competing.”

Even the PSB’s finance department officials, who were approached Wednesday to know the detail of expenditures on the Games, said he had yet to receive any information on that.

“These Games are being organised under the direction of Minister for IPC Fehmida Mirza. So far we don’t know about the total expenditures of the event,” he said. With PTI government so particular on the transparency, the PSB should have come up with the details as to why they were reluctant to provide facilities to the athletes. Organising such Games has never been the prerogative of the government but the respective Para Olympics and Special Olympics officials.

Later, the mini Quaid-i-Azam Games were declared open by IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza, who was also accompanied by Rohnak Lakhani, chairperson of Special Olympics. “All these athletes are free to use the facilities at the Pakistan Sports Complex,” the minister said.