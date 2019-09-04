Delhi court endorses 5 years ban on JI in IHK

ISLAMABAD: A Delhi court in Indian Held Kashmir while dancing to the tune of Narendra Modi’s anti-Muslim and anti-Kashmir government has endorsed the ban on the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) of Held Jammu and Kashmir for five years. A tribunal headed by a Delhi High Court Judge confirmed the government’s decision to impose ban on the Jamaat-e-Islami, Kashmir Media Service reported. The tribunal, headed by Justice Chander Shekhar, observed inescapable conclusion, saying the Jamaat, its office-bearers and members have been actively indulging in pro-freedom activities, which according to him were unlawful. The tribunal while toeing in the line of the Modi government observed: The government had sufficient credible material and grounds for taking action under sub-Sections (1) & (3) of Section 3 of the (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for declaring JI as unlawful.