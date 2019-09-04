University orientation week

LAHORE: In order to welcome its new class, LUMS organised orientation week activities recently.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, the week started with a welcome session held at LUMS Syed Maratib Ali Sports Complex where 2,700 students, their parents, guests and faculty members were in attendance. The entire LUMS community got together to welcome the new class to the campus.

The welcome session was followed by a campus tour for parents and a detailed overview of the five schools at LUMS by their respective deans and faculty members. The orientation week is organised each year for the new batch to welcome them to the university as they embark on an exciting new journey at LUMS.

LUMS Vice-Chancellor Dr Arshad Ahmad welcomed the class of 2023 at the orientation ceremony, urging them to embrace the vision of LUMS, with an eye toward inclusion and diversity, a goal of discovery, an openness to change, and a readiness to question assumptions and take chances. He added that the four years would shape their professional careers for the rest of their lives.

Explaining the essence of education at LUMS, Dr Ahmad said, “Learning at LUMS will not just be about business, law or science, it will be about learning who you are, how you want to help the world that surrounds you and how you can be the light that guides those around you.”

Faculty members and staff also conducted different seminars and information sessions to help students understand life at LUMS better. The week includes a host of activities, such as ice-breaking sessions, a batch photo, a trip to Lahore’s famous ‘Food Street’ as well as a trip to the amusement park, Joyland, a sports gala, Scavenger Hunt and seminars by renowned educationists and motivational speakers.

This year Umair Jaliawala and Adeel Hashmi spoke to the freshmen and urged them to challenge their assumptions and beliefs. The week-long orientation encouraged students to welcome diversity, to connect with peers, and to use their four years at LUMS to push themselves past their comfort zones.