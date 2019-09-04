Broghil festival now on Sept 12

CHITRAL: The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and the Upper Chitral district administration have rescheduled the date of Broghil festival owing to the Muharram.

The three-day Broghil festival, which was scheduled to begin from September 6, will now be held at the Broghil National Park in Upper Chitral district from September 12. Provincial Senior Minister for Sports and Tourism Atif Khan on Tuesday directed the officials of his department to reschedule the event due to the ongoing observance of Muharram.

Being organised by the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and the Upper Chitral district administration, the festival would feature various activities, including horse polo, yak polo, donkey polo, cricket, football, buzkashi, marathon race, tug-of-war, wrestling, music and other traditional games.

The organisers said that the yak race, yak polo, fireworks, traditional music and food shows will be the main features of the festival.

Provincial Senior Minister for Sports and Tourism Atif Khan had directed the officials of his department to join hands with the Upper Chitral district administration to make proper arrangements for highlighting different aspects of the ancient and unique Wakhi culture.

The TCKP Managing Director, Junaid Khan, said that arrangements had been finalised for the event but it was rescheduled because of Muharram.