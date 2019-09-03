close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
September 3, 2019

Basketball star hits out after dope test

Sports

AFP
September 3, 2019

SHENZHEN, China: French star Rudy Gobert accused basketball’s governing body FIBA of showing “no respect” on Monday after he said he was woken up for a doping test at the World Cup in China just hours after a match. The Utah Jazz centre made plain his anger in a tweet, writing: “Got woke up this morning for a doping control (BLOOD and urine), the morning after a late game when I could sleep more. “No respect for the player’s recovery time. Terrible way of doing things @FIBA.”

The towering two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and his French side squeezed through 78-74 against Germany on Sunday evening in their tournament opener. Gobert, 27, had a game-leading five blocks to help the French make a winning start in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports