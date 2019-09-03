Basketball star hits out after dope test

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SHENZHEN, China: French star Rudy Gobert accused basketball’s governing body FIBA of showing “no respect” on Monday after he said he was woken up for a doping test at the World Cup in China just hours after a match. The Utah Jazz centre made plain his anger in a tweet, writing: “Got woke up this morning for a doping control (BLOOD and urine), the morning after a late game when I could sleep more. “No respect for the player’s recovery time. Terrible way of doing things @FIBA.”
The towering two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and his French side squeezed through 78-74 against Germany on Sunday evening in their tournament opener. Gobert, 27, had a game-leading five blocks to help the French make a winning start in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.
