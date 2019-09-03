Broghil festival

PESHAWAR: The officials have finalised arrangements for the three-day Broghil festival, which will kick off at the Broghil National Park in Upper Chitral district from September 6.

Being organised by the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and the Upper Chitral district administration, the festival will showcase various activities, including horse polo, yak polo, donkey polo, cricket, football, buzkashi, marathon race, tug-of-war, wrestling, music and other traditional games. The organisers said that the yak race, yak polo, fireworks, traditional music and food shows will be the main features of the festival. —Correspondent