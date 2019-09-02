close
Mon Sep 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 2, 2019

ATM thief dies in police custody

Top Story

RAHIMYAR KHAN: An ATM thief, who went viral after his video of stealing from an ATM in Faisalabad and then sticking his tongue out at the camera surfaced on social media, died in police custody on Sunday. Accused Salahuddin Ayubi, a resident of Gujranwala, was under investigation in the City A-Division police station.According to DPO’s spokesperson Zeeshan Randhawa, the accused was behaving like a mad man in the police lock-up and when his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to the Sheikh Zayed Hospital emergency where doctors confirmed his death. The body of the accused was shifted to a mortuary after legal requirements, he told. The actual reason of the death would be ascertained after postmortem, Randhawa said. He informed that DPO Umar Farooq Salamat had constituted an inquiry team headed by the SP.

