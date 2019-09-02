Nationalism of the majority

The killings of Kashmiris continue unabated in Indian Occupied Kashmir. Recent violations of human rights in Held Kashmir by Indian forces have shaken the world’s conscience to a certain extent. This is the new phase of hegemonic Hindu nationalism. Indian secularism, which earned India a place in the comity of nations as a relatively soft and responsible country, seems to be over now. The world is now witnessing a majoritarian reactionary and exclusive India. The very foundations of nationhood are being redefined. The situation looks very complex not only for a diverse country like India but for the whole region where concepts of state and nation are being challenged by the rise of the Far Right. India by its constitution is a secular country whose citizens are those who live in the geographical boundaries of India regardless of their faith or culture.

The Indian state has survived the past 72 years as one geographical entity due to its inclusive constitution even though many new units have been created on the demand of local movements. The state crushed many separatist movements on the strength of its constitutionalism. The real test of the tenacity of the Indian state is yet to come. This rise of Hindu nationalism is not a product of the Indian state’s meddling into politics – rather it’s an outcome of free and fair elections. It is a conscious decision of millions of Indian voters. There seems an inevitable clash between Indian politics and the Indian secular state. The phenomenon of Hindu nationalism itself is very confusing, Nationalism is usually associated with a minority that fears dominance by a majority but in the case of India it’s the other way around. This is a nationalism of the majority against a minority or minorities. It looks like India is on self-destructive path.

Malik Atif Mahmood Majoka

Melbourne

Australia