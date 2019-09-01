Session on classical music

Islamabad: An evening of classical music featuring some of Pakistan’s greatest classical musicians was held at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) as part of the on-going session of literary people called ‘Lok Baithak’ on ‘Traditional Musical Family Patiala Gharana’ at Lok Virsa Media Centre.

The programme opened with a vocal rendition of Sufi kalam by Professor Shahbaz who was accompanied by Ustad Jalees on the violin and Ejaz Hussain on Tabla. The accompanists added to the perfection of Shahbaz’s rendition.

Professor Shahbaz Ali, a musicologist, a singer, solo harmonium player, and a writer, while sharing his thoughts and experiences urged young musicians to learn from living legends so classical music may continue and flourish.

He said the promotion of cultural activities is necessary for peaceful coexistence in society. He also apprised the audience on the universal knowledge of music, its history, down and fall and reasons associated therewith in sub-continent with a special focus on the world-famous Patiala Musical Family.