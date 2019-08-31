GDA concerned over ‘mega corruption’ in Sindh

KARACHI: Leaders belonging to the opposition Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) on Friday expressing their concern over “the uncontrolled incidence of corruption” in Sindh, said the alliance of the opposition parties will lead the political change in the province.

A central meeting of the GDA, an alliance of various political parties against the ruling Pakistan People’s Party, was presided by Pir Pagara, who is also head of the alliance and that of the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional. The meeting was attended by Pir Sadruddin Shah Rashdi, MPA Nusrat Sahar Abbasi of PML-F, Ayaz Latif Palijo of the Qaumi Awami Tehreek, Munawar Abbasi of PPP-Workers, Murtaza Khan Jatoi of National People’s Party, politicians Ali Gohar Mehar, and Syed Ghous Ali Shah, former ministers Dr. Zulfiqar Mirza and Irfanullah Marwat and others.

The meeting discussed the prevailing political situation, corruption and bad governance in Sindh, India’s atrocities in Occupied Kashmir and the organisational matters of the alliance. The participants of the meeting reiterated their determination to continue to raise their voice for the rights of people. Holding the PPP responsible for destroying Sindh, they said no city or town from Kashmore to Karachi has been spared. They also deplored the poor condition of the province’s agriculture sector and severe shortage of water. Discussing the failure of the PPP-led provincial government to tackle the situation created after heavily rains across the province, they said half of the province was submerged and residents of the other half are dying for water.

The GDA leaders also demanded the prime minister and the federal government to help resolve Sindh’s issues and announce a special package for the province. They also decided to organise the alliance at the district level across the province. The participants of the meeting also expressed solidarity with people of Occupied Kashmir and asserted there could never be any compromise on Kashmir. They condemned the human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir and reiterated GDA’s full moral and political and support to the people of Kashmir.