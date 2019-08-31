Asim lands Pakistan International Squash title

ISLAMABAD: Asim Khan fought back from two games down to beat higher-ranked Farhan Mehboob to land $10,000 Pakistan International Squash Tournament title while teenager Amna Fayaz turned out to be deserving winner of the women’s event here at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex Friday.

Asim won 8-11, 15-13, 4-11, 11-7, 11-1 in the final that lasted for 74 minutes.

In what turned out to be a battle of nerves and stamina, Asim edged out Farhan, who showed signs of brilliance but was not mentally stronger to finish the game.

Farhan won the first and third game as if he was playing against a raw youth but when it came to losing the fifth, he was playing as if he already had given up.

The style of play on the part of experienced Farhan was in sharp contrast to what Asim had shown. Though he had lost two of the five games easily, in the rest of three he gave his heart out and succeeded in turning the tide to his favour.

“I knew well I had a chance. What I was looking at to stretch the match to five games. Going into the fifth game meant I had a chance to go for the kill. Thank God Farhan never put up any show in that game,” Asim said. Farhan rued missed chance, saying that he should have finished the game in first three sets.

“I was going strong even in the extended second game that I lost. I should have finished the game there and then,” he said.

Amna beat Muqaddas Ashraf 12-10, 11-8, 12-10 to win her first ever ranking title. Barring the third game where Muqaddas had advantage at one stage, Amna was seen dominating and staying well ahead in the rest of two. Even in the third game Amna recovered well to win the final.

“Indeed I am happy to win my first ever international ranking title. In the process I committed some mistakes but will try my best not to repeat these,” she said.

Pakistan Squash Federation Senior Vice President Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi graced the closing ceremony as chief guest and gave away trophies and cash to the players. Squash legend Qamar Zaman was also present on the occasion along with number of dignitaries and squash players.