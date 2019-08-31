CAA staffer posted at JIAP returns life savings money to elderly couple from UK

KARACHI: The facilitation staff of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) posted at Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) created a history of honesty by returning the life-savings of millions of rupees to its owner that was an elderly couple returned from UK.

According to details, a facilitation staffer of CAA Mr Arif found a handbag at the international arrival lounge of JIAP. On its checking he found in it saving certificates of Rs20 million, other belongings and also name and contact number of its owner.

The CAA staff contacted handbag’s owner Mr Fayaz Mirza and after necessary verification the bag with all its valuable items was handed over to him. The elderly couple came from UK in EK 600 a day earlier (Wednesday) and forget their handbag at the international arrival lounge of JIAP. They appreciated the honesty of CAA staff and also thank them for returning their valuables.

Meanwhile, higher management of CAA and APM JIAP also appreciated the CAA facilitation staff on their unprecedented act of honesty.***