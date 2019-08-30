Joint peace jirga held in Kohat

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary Muhammad Saleem Khan has appreciated the efforts and assistance of people of Kohat and Hangu in maintaining peace for several years in the area.

He was addressing a joint peace jirga of Sunni and Shia communities about Muharamul Haram at the Commissioner’s House in Kohat, said an official handout. Inspector General of Police Naeem Khan, former MNA Javed Ibrahim Paracha, former chief justice Peshawar High Court Justice Syed Ibne Ali, Sunni Supreme Council’s president Maulana Abdus Sattar, Hassan Ahmad Khan and Hussain Ali Hussaini addressed the Jirga as well. On the occasion, Kohat Division Commissioner Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah, DIG Kohat Tayyab Hafeez Cheema, deputy commissioners of Karak, Kohat, Hangu, Kurram and Orakzai were present.