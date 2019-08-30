DSP Larkana kills son

SUKKUR: A Deputy Superintendent of Police, Larkana, Allah Dino Sangi, allegedly killed his son Zulqarnain Sangi who was a class X student.The police arrested the father when he was trying to flee to Karachi. The police officials at the Resham Gali Police Station, Larkana, claimed that Sangi is currently on bail for allegedly murdering a servant a few months ago.