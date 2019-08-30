close
Fri Aug 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2019

DSP Larkana kills son

National

SUKKUR: A Deputy Superintendent of Police, Larkana, Allah Dino Sangi, allegedly killed his son Zulqarnain Sangi who was a class X student.The police arrested the father when he was trying to flee to Karachi. The police officials at the Resham Gali Police Station, Larkana, claimed that Sangi is currently on bail for allegedly murdering a servant a few months ago.

