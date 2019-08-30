DSP Larkana kills son

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: A Deputy Superintendent of Police, Larkana, Allah Dino Sangi, allegedly killed his son Zulqarnain Sangi who was a class X student.The police arrested the father when he was trying to flee to Karachi. The police officials at the Resham Gali Police Station, Larkana, claimed that Sangi is currently on bail for allegedly murdering a servant a few months ago.
SUKKUR: A Deputy Superintendent of Police, Larkana, Allah Dino Sangi, allegedly killed his son Zulqarnain Sangi who was a class X student.The police arrested the father when he was trying to flee to Karachi. The police officials at the Resham Gali Police Station, Larkana, claimed that Sangi is currently on bail for allegedly murdering a servant a few months ago.