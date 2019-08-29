Seeded players enter int’l squash semis

ISLAMABAD: Seeded players made it to the semis with contrasting victories in the low prize money international squash event at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex Wednesday.

In men’s $ 10,000 event, Asim Khan and Farhan Zaman were seen in a neck and neck battle with the Asim emerging winner 10-12, 12-14, 11-9, 11-9, 11-4. Asim came from two games down to beat Farhan who showed lack of stamina especially in the last game. Asim used his reach to good effect beating his much experience opponent following 57 minutes battle.

Top seed Tayyab Aslam also lost a game against Israr Ahmad before winning 11-7, 13-15, 11-3, 11-5.In lower half Farhan Mehboob and Amaad Fareed also made it to the semis with comparatively easy wins.

In the women $ five thousand event, Maria Toorpakai Wazir continued her impressive run and looked on course for title. She defeated Noor ul Huda 11-7, 11-5, 11-7 in just 13 minutes to make it to the semis. Amna Fayyaz beat Anam Mustafa Aziz also in straight games 11-3, 11-6, 11-7 to make it to the semis.

In women semis, Maria Toor will play against Amna Fayyaz whereas Moqaddas Ashraf is to see Saima Shaukat.Tayyab Aslam will take on Asim Khan whereas Farhan Mehboob is to face Amaad Fareed in two men semis.

Results: Tayyab Aslam bt Israr Ahmad 11-7, 13-15, 11-3, 11-5 (45 mnts); Asim Khan bt Farhan Zaman 10-12, 12-14, 11-9, 11-9, 11-4 (57 mnts); Amaad Fareed bt Waqas Mehboob 11-3, 11-9, 11-4 (30 mnts); Farhan Mehboob bt Haris Qasim 11-5, 11-4, 11-5 (18 mnts).

Women event: Maria Toorpakai Wazir bt Noor Ul Huda 11-7, 11-5, 11-7 (13 mnts); Amna Fayyaz bt Anam Mustafa Aziz 11-3, 11-6, 11-7; Saima Shaukat bt Riffat Khan 8-11, 7-11, 12-10 (retd hurt – 18 mnts); Moqaddas Ashraf bt Rushna Mehboob 6-11, 11-3, 12-10, 6-11, 11-5.