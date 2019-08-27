close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
AY
Asim Yasin
August 27, 2019

Malik seeks report on not shifting Zardari to hospital on board’s advice

National

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate’s Committee on Interior, Senator Rehman Malik Monday, sought a report from the IG Prison, Punjab, for not shifting former President Asif Ali Zardari to hospital on the advice of medical board.

Taking a notice of not shifting Asif Ali Zardari to hospital, Senator Rehman Malik called explanation from the IG Prisons, Punjab, and asked him to furnish a report to the Senate’s Committee on Interior about reasons for not shifting the former president to hospital despite the advice of the doctors.

He stated that under the Jail manuals, the Jail authorities were bound to follow the advice of the medical board as he (Zardari) was suffering from high blood pressure and high sugar and if anything happens to former President Asif Ali Zardari then the Jail authorities would be responsible for it. ‘Former President Asif Ali Zardari should be shifted to hospital immediately as per recommendations of the medical board,” he said. He asked the government to stop the political victimisation of its political opponents.

