Government trying to kill Zardari: Bilawal

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday came down hard on Prime Minister Imran Khan and dubbed him more fascist than Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nazis.

“Imran khan used to talks about Nazis while mentioning brutalities of Modi in Kashmir, but here is a Niazi who is more fascist than them attacking the media and democracy and violating human rights,” he said while talking to newsmen outside the Adiala Jail here after meeting his father Asif Ali Zardari and aunt Ms. Faryal Talpur.

Bilawal said his father was being denied medical facilities and accused the government of trying to kill him.

He said Zardari and Faryal Talpur were not convicts but Imran Khan kept them in jail without conviction.

“Niazi is a fascist who is attacking the media, democracy and arresting women but he’s forgotten that the PPP never came under pressure and always struggled against dictators and sent Ayub Khan, Yahya Khan, Ziaul Haq, and General (R) Pervez Musharraf packing, so what is this puppet then,” he said.

“We will move to courts, and if the doctors’ advice was not implemented, those not allowing implementation of doctors’ advice will be responsible. If anything happens to Zardari, then they will also be nominated,” he warned.

Bilawal said Faryal Talpur was in hospital when she was shifted to jail in the midnight.

“Her production orders have been issued but these are not being implemented,” he said, adding that Imran Khan Niazi not only targeted his political opponent, but also women despite that Islam taught respect for women.

“How can a person respect others when he has no regard for his own daughters and sisters?”

He said the PPP will tolerate the political victimisation of Imran Khan Niazi but it will not allow him to trouble people.

“All the economic classes are being crushed. Every promise that Niazi made turned out to be a lie. All of his slogans and promises proved a fake. He took a U-turn on every issue and thinks he will continue to befool people by putting all his political opponents in jail,” he continued.

Bilawal said Imran Khan was blaming Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari for corruption and asked why corruption was increasing now that both the leaders were behind bars.

“If all the corrupt people are in jail then the government should have a lot of money and should have access to $200 billion. It was not seen, as it was all gimmick and the money of the people of Pakistan is being robbed through their economic murder,” he said.

He said the PPP will not allow Imran Khan Niazi to make any deal on Kashmir.

“It is before everyone that the government has totally failed on the Kashmir front, as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stolen occupied Kashmir from us, while the government is sleeping and is busy destroying economy and pushing the political opponents to the wall. First, there was policy of Pakistan on Kashmir that how we get Srinagar. Now due to their policy and greed our foreign policy position is how to save Muzaffarabad,” he said.

Bilawal recalled that in his interview in 2016, Imran Khan said they get Ladakh and we take the Line of Control and Gilgit and it was his position on record.

Asked about the award of medals to Modi by the Gulf States, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said it was failure of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

To a question about Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s plan to lock Islamabad down in October, he said consultations on his proposals were being discussed at the level of opposition. Replying to a question, Bilawal said he was ready to be arrested. “Arrest me if you can, but I want to tell them that I will create more trouble for the government from inside the jail.”