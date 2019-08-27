close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
X
Xinhua
August 27, 2019

Underwater tunnel innovation platform set up in China

World

X
Xinhua
August 27, 2019

BEIJING: China has established an academic exchange and technology innovation platform for underwater tunnel construction, according to Science and Technology Daily on Monday.

The country’s underwater tunnel engineering construction has made continuous progress in the amount and scale in recent years, said the newspaper. There have been improving demands in cross river and cross-sea tunnels in the fields like railways, highways, water and power supply. Up till June 2019, China has constructed 14 super large underwater shield tunnels in more than 14.5 meters outer diameter, with 19 more sets under construction and 14 sets to be built.

The platform, set up by the Chinese Society for Rock Mechanics and Engineering, will push forward the research, design, development, construction, and equipment manufacturing of underwater tunnel projects.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World