Weather forecast

Tue Aug 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2019

August 27, 2019

LAHORE: Met officials said that seasonal low lay over north Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Monsoon currents are penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to approach lower parts of the country during next 24 hours. They predicted that rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Hyderabad Divisions while at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Multan.

