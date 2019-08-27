Weather forecast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Met officials said that seasonal low lay over north Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Monsoon currents are penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to approach lower parts of the country during next 24 hours. They predicted that rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Hyderabad Divisions while at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Multan.
LAHORE: Met officials said that seasonal low lay over north Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Monsoon currents are penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to approach lower parts of the country during next 24 hours. They predicted that rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Hyderabad Divisions while at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Multan.