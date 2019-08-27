Centrally contracted players to leave league one month before Pakistan assignment

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has decided that the players given central contracts shall not participate in any professional league if there is an international assignment within a month, ‘The News’ learnt on Monday.

Six players, including Ammad Butt, Abu Bakar, Waqas and Ali Shan are participating in different foreign countries’ professional leagues because of which they are not participating in Pakistan team’s training camp for Olympics qualifying round.

Sources said these players were bound to participate in the trials for the selection of Pakistan team for Olympic qualifying rounds. Otherwise they would not be considered for selection. An official said that when central contract are given, the players will have to leave their leagues at least one month before Pakistan team’s assignment. The players need one month rest if they are to play for the country, he added.

The PHF had been compelled to give permission to the players to participate in the leagues because Pakistan team did not have any assignment for many months. But a high official of Pakistan team management said a professional league sucks all the energy of the players and it is very difficult for them to deliver in international events then.

The sources said that after the resolution of financial issues, contracts would be given to players according to their performance in the international events. Meanwhile, it was learnt that PHF is planning an under-16 school boys championship next month.