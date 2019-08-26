Mardan traders rally for Kashmiris

MARDAN: Traders from across the Mardan district on Sunday staged a rally to express support for people of Kashmir in their struggle for the right to self-determination.

The rally was led by Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajiran president Zahir Shah, chairman Ghulam Sarwar Saraf, Shankar bazaar president Jahanzeb Khan, general secretary Khanzeb and others.

A large number of traders participated in the rally. The rally participants were holding placards and banners and black flags. They chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.