Mardan traders rally for Kashmiris

MARDAN: Traders from across the Mardan district on Sunday staged a rally to express support for people of Kashmir in their struggle for the right to self-determination.
The rally was led by Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajiran president Zahir Shah, chairman Ghulam Sarwar Saraf, Shankar bazaar president Jahanzeb Khan, general secretary Khanzeb and others.
A large number of traders participated in the rally. The rally participants were holding placards and banners and black flags. They chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
