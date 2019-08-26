close
Mon Aug 26, 2019
Newsdesk
August 26, 2019

IED explodes outside Pak consulate in Jalalabad

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: An improvised explosive device (IED) exploded outside the Pakistan Consulate General in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal said on Sunday. All Pakistani staffers at the consulate are safe.

According to a tweet, Dr Faisal said: “IED exploded outside holding area of our Consulate General in Jalalabad. All Pakistani staff are safe.”He also said a policeman and two applicants were reportedly wounded. “We are in contact with Afghan authorities to ensure strengthened security for Consulate General’s premises and personnel,” he added.

